Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,994 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

LMT stock opened at $389.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.31. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

