Loews (L) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:L opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loews stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

