Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,475.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.05 or 0.07281556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.01 or 0.00294163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.43 or 0.00774992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011599 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00071186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00405871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.00234280 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

