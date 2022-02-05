Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $229.07 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

