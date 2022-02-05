LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 509,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
NYSE LXU opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $969.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $11.63.
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
Read More: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.