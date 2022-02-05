LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 509,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE LXU opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $969.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LSB Industries by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in LSB Industries by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LSB Industries by 703.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in LSB Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

