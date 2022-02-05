LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 813,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,529,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LSI Industries by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 84,058 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

