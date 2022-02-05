Lumentum’s (LITE) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.81.

LITE stock opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,421 shares of company stock worth $4,103,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

