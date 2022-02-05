Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target Cut to C$11.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Lundin Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.21.

Shares of FTMNF opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

