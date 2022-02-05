Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 125.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 92,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9,982.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 151.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 311,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,130,000 after acquiring an additional 187,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.80. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,405 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.