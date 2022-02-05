Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 216.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 34,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,345,000 after buying an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $447.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.