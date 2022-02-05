Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,520 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,041 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Xilinx by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,905 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 12.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 891 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $209.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.43. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

