Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,381 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after buying an additional 307,473 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,108,000 after purchasing an additional 222,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

