Mackay Shields LLC Sells 571 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Natixis boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 43,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 508,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,117,000 after buying an additional 234,436 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $97,867,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

PH opened at $302.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.84.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

