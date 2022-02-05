Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $15.05 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.64 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.