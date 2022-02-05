Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Levere in the second quarter worth approximately $9,780,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,890,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,897,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Levere during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,934,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Levere during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. 42.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVRA opened at $9.70 on Friday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Levere Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

