Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 12,341 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 676,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,868,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,620,000 after purchasing an additional 314,327 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,145.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 539,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.61 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is 103.03%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

