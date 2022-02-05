Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $2,225,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

