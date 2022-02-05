Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

