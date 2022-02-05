Madison Asset Management LLC Has $694,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,250,000 after acquiring an additional 736,625 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 258,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Altria Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 291,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 116,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.