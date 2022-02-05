Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.10.

Shares of MGNI opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 694.85 and a beta of 2.28. Magnite has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 188,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,624 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnite (MGNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.