Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $15.80 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $120.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,580.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

