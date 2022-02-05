Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.21. The stock had a trading volume of 377,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,774. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $110.11 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day moving average is $156.25.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

