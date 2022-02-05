Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MHTX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Manhattan Scientifics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government.

