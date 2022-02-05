Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,240,000 after acquiring an additional 307,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,868,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,123,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 808,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,838,000 after acquiring an additional 31,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

