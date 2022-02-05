Markel’s (MKL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Markel (NYSE:MKL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

MKL has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE MKL opened at $1,260.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,232.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,249.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.72. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $1,062.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.