Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $161.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marsh & McLennan’s fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates on the back of strong segmental contributions. Its shares have outperformed the industry in a year. It is well-poised to grow on significant investments and acquisitions made within its operating units, launch of new products, digital capabilities and branching out into new businesses. The company's revenues have been increasing thanks to a wide geographic presence and strong client retention. The Risk and Insurance Services segment has been contributing to its solid revenue growth. Disciplined capital management has led the company to prudently deploy capital. However, its escalating operating expenses might weigh on the margins. High debt levels remain a concern. The low-interest rate environment can affect its investment yields. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $153.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $111.77 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

