Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 17,050 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.