Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 137.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 49,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

