Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 54,481 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 103,113.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

PCH stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.