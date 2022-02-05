Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $369.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $298.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.51 and its 200 day moving average is $358.32. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

