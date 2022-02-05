Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,662. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.