Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 512,433 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $393,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.10. 7,964,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,808,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

