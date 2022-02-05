Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 923.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,733,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,767,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Shares of CSGP opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

