Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $323,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $358.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

