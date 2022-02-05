Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $596,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $6,342,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 10.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

Shares of MTB opened at $179.56 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

