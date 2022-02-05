Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

SHW opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

