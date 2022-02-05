Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 257 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,904,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,127,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 24.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 134,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Shares of A opened at $141.12 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

