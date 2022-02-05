Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,006 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 81,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 961.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,624,000 after acquiring an additional 800,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWI stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

