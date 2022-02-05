Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 760 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

