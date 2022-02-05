Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,043 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Mastercard worth $421,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after buying an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 37,256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 115,868 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,044,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $375.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

