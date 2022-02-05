MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Price Up 3.9% on Strong Earnings

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 2,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 110,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $511.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.10.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

