Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.73.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.27. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

