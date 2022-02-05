Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

MMX opened at C$5.23 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 15.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$762.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.24 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.03%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

