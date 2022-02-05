Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore."

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $302.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 214,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 69,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $7,492,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

