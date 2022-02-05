MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Benchmark

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Benchmark from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

MXL stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -414.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

