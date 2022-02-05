MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Benchmark

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Benchmark from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.
MXL stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -414.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82.
In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
