McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $260.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

