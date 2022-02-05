Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.68

Mears Group plc (LON:MER) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.68 ($2.66) and traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.85). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.76), with a volume of 95,888 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Mears Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.96) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Mears Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £227.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.