Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,119,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,341,000 after buying an additional 45,208 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

NYSE:MDT opened at $102.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

