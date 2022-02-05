Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 89.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 92.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

PACCAR stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $101.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

In other news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

