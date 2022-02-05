Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $619,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

ARE opened at $190.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

